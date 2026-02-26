Retro Renault 5 walks off with UK Car of the Year 2026 victory

The Renault 5 has been crowned UK Car of the Year 2026 having dominated votes from judges.

In total, 20 of the 33-strong judging panel chose the retro-designed electric hatchback, with judges appreciating the car’s style, packaging, and affordability.

Renault 5 pictured with UKCOTY co-chairman John Challen (left) and Renault UK’s managing director, Adam Wood (right). (Renault)

The crowning of the overall winner follows the revealing of the category winners in the UK Car of the Year, sponsored by Start Rescue, competition. The victors are listed below.

Commenting on the Renault 5 taking the overall spoils, UK Car of the Year Awards co-chairman, John Challen, said: “With its retro styling, the new Renault 5 tugs at the heart strings of those drivers who experienced the original.”

He added: “By adding an immensely fun and entertaining drive, desirability and

affordability to that nostalgic element, the French favourite pulled off a resounding victory to be crowned UK Car of the Year 2026.”

Accepting the winner’s trophy, Adam Wood, Renault UK managing director, said: “With so many experienced automotive journalists voting for R5 as the UK Car of the Year, the award is something we’re very proud of.

“It has really hit the spot with retail and fleet customers – and with 2026 being the first full year of sales, plus it being one of the very few EVs to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant, R5 is well on its way to being a very common sight on our roads.”

The judging panel is made up of 33 motoring journalists and automotive experts.

UK Car of the Year Awards 2026 category winners