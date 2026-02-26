Mitsubishi L200 pick-up goes on sale priced at £36,295

Mitsubishi has announced that its L200 pick-up truck has gone on sale with prices starting at £36,295.

After five years, Mitsubishi is returning to the UK and will kickstart things with a new version of its previously popular L200 pick-up.

The latest pick-up comes as standard in a ‘Double Cab’ bodystyle and there will be the choice of two trim levels: Titan and Barbarian.

The L200 is equipped with a 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. (Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi has not revealed standard equipment levels for the pick-up at this stage, though the flagship Barbarian, priced at £39,995, will get the firm’s ‘Super Select’ four-wheel drive system, allowing the driver to change drive modes depending on what road surface the truck is travelling on.

Under the bonnet, all variants of the L200 are equipped with a 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel engine; however, performance figures have not been revealed at this stage. The truck will have a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg and a payload of up to 1,000kg, though.

There will also be a ‘Commercial’ variant of the L200, which features a two-seater layout with a secure hidden rear load compartment.

The Commercial variant will also be available to order in Titan and Barbarian trim levels and will be priced from £37,495 and £41,195, respectively.

Order books for the new L200 are open now with deliveries expected to commence in May.