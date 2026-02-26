Skoda uses social media poll for Octavia’s 30th anniversary colour scheme

Skoda has used a social media poll to decide its next colour scheme for the Octavia’s 30th anniversary.

The firm took to Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to get peoples’ votes, with ‘Dragon Skin’ coming out on top, narrowly beating ‘Storm Blue’ and ‘Tangerine Orange’.

To celebrate the Skoda Octavia’s 30th anniversary, Dragon Skin will be an exclusive paint finish option for the sporty vRS hatchback and estate models, while later this year, the colour will be available on the limited-run Octavia 130 model.

Dragon Skin paint is an £855 option. (Skoda)

Furthermore, a 2025 poll conducted by the firm saw Skoda vRS fans vote for two other colour options with Waterworld Green and Space Violet to be added to the Octavia range later this year with further details to be announced soon.

The Octavia vRS comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 261bhp and 370Nm of torque. All cars come as standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and power is sent to the front wheels.

The Octavia vRS estate also packs an impressive 640-litre boot capacity, which nearly triples to 1,700 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The Octavia vRS range finished in Dragon Skin will be available to order from March 4, while the colour is an additional £855 option.