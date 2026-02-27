Long-term report: What makes the Nissan Qashqai so popular?

Perhaps unusually for a report about a car we have on the fleet, I’d like to begin by paying tribute to a tyre manufacturer.

The ‘black circles’ that keep our Nissan Qashqai connected to the Tarmac are produced by Goodyear. And I am amazed that all four of them remain intact bearing in mind the dreadul state of the UK’s roads after many weeks of torrential rain.

So – no punctures so far thank goodness – and despite our cratered carriageways, piloting OY74NMA remains a pleasure simply because it is such a well-engineered and comfortable vehicle, qualities that help keep it towards the top end of the sales charts.

The Qashqai has recently received a few nips and tucks to its exterior design. (PA)

In fact, Qashqai was the UK’s third best-selling new car of 2025, according to statistics published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

It secured third place in the league table with 41,141 units sold; while its sister Nissan crossover Juke claimed fifth spot with 34,773 buyers driving new examples off dealer forecourts.

We’re fairly familiar with both models, having put a number of Qashqais and Jukes through their paces in recent years. And we can’t wait to try out the all-new, all-electric pairing of Micra and Leaf – with both arriving in Nissan showrooms in the coming weeks.

But back to our Qashqai, which hasn’t put a foot wrong since the start of the year, taking me to see various family members and friends I didn’t manage to catch up with over Christmas.

Many of those I have visited have been genuinely impressed by the car, and particularly by its outward appearance. This would even include my 89-year-old mum, bless her, who wouldn’t know the difference between a Fiat and a Ferrari.

The Qashqai has proved to be a comfortable car to travel in. (PA)

What gives our Qashqai real road presence are the design touches that were added when it was refreshed a little while ago.

The front grille was updated to create a more striking first impression. Inspired by the patterns of ancient Japanese armour scales, it consists of dozens of high-gloss, three-dimensional comma-shaped elements painted in high-gloss black paint which appear to float in the space between the lip of the bonnet and the numberplate holder.

The current headlight design brings a sense of purpose and presence, with an even sharper look than before. And OY74NMA is fitted with 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, which really do say ‘look at me!’

Once inside, my passengers have been equally pleased with their comfortable surroundings and the easy-to-use technology that makes it a pleasure to be on board. The adjustable ambient lighting is super-cool, and often appreciated because evening driving is done in the dark at this time of year.

One slightly annoying feature is the beeping that occurs if you break the speed limit (part of Nissan’s traffic sign recognition system) but it’s easy to disable and please be assured I’m not a boy racer! (I’m far too old.)

A route I commonly take runs next to a supermarket with a 5mph speed limit in its car park. The sign’s proximity to the adjacent main road means the car ‘notices’ it and thinks I should be driving at a snail’s pace.

Traffic Sign Recognition is just one of the many features of Qashqai’s security and safety features, with others including Intelligent Front Emergency Braking with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction Assist; and Lane Departure Warning and Prevention.

A particularly useful one is Blind Spot Warning. A small illuminated triangle is displayed on the wing mirror if a vehicle is a tad too close to you – a very valuable feature when visibility is poor, as it has been on many days of the year so far!