Dacia reveals limited-run Duster ‘Spirit of Sand’ edition

Dacia has revealed a limited-run version of its Duster SUV with the ‘Spirit of Sand’ edition.

Limited to just 500 examples, the Duster Spirit of Sand has been built to celebrate the Romanian firm’s success in the Dakar World Rally Championships.

The exterior of the car features 17-inch black alloy wheels, Copper Brown lower-body graphics, while the engine and gearbox are equipped with a protective shield made from a strong, lightweight material called ‘Duralumin’.

Inside, the car receives the same standard kit found in the Extreme trim level, which means there is adaptive cruise control, climate-controlled air conditioning and an electric parking brake.

The exterior benefits from Copper Brown lower-body graphics. (Dacia)

The Duster Spirit of Sand edition also gains Dacia’s ‘Cold’ and ‘Parking’ packages, which include a heated front windscreen, heated front seats and steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera.

Under the bonnet, the car is equipped with the firm’s new ‘hybrid 150’ powertrain. It uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to dual electric motors to make all-wheel drive.

In terms of power, this setup produces 152bhp and up to 317Nm of torque, while in the back, the car features two 50-litre fuel tanks that use petrol and LPG, with Dacia claiming it can take the car up to 932 miles between trips to the pump.

The Duster Spirit of Sand edition will be sold exclusively in Romania, with no plans to bring the car to the UK at this stage.