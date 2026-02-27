General Motors’ American SUVs and pick-ups now available for UK buyers

Several of General Motors’ American SUVs and pick-up trucks are now available for UK buyers.

Vehicles such as the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon Denali and Chevrolet Silverado can now be ordered through American car import specialists, GM Specialty Vehicles.

The SUVs and pick-ups will be directly supplied by General Motors and can be delivered to luxury car dealer Sutton Bespoke, or through a wider retailer network of the client’s choice.

Order books for GM’s SUVs and pick-ups are open now. (Clive Sutton)

All models will be supported with a three-year unlimited mileage warranty, finance packages and UK dealer network support for servicing and maintenance.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO of Sutton Bespoke, said: “This is an exciting moment for UK customers who have long admired GM’s premium and performance line-up. For the first time, buyers in the UK can view vehicles such as luxurious Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali SUVs, or US favourite pick-up trucks, including the popular Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.”

Other vehicles available include the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Escalade-V, Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban.

Order books are open now with deliveries expected to commence in the spring; however, prices, import duty and delivery charges are available upon enquiry.