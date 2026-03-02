Seth Lakeman Freedom Fields 20th anniversary tour coming to Birmingham in May

With a full-band performance, he will play the classic album in full, plus other favourites, across two sets each night.

Seth Lakeman was catapulted into the music mainstream when he was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005 for his album 'Kitty Jay'. His follow-up was the gold-selling ‘Freedom Fields’ and Seth celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original release of that album with two huge tours in May and October 2026. ‘Freedom Fields’ which includes ‘Lady of the Sea’, ‘King and Country’ and ‘White Hare’ was released twice in 2006. Produced by his brother Sean Lakeman it came out on iScream and was then re-released by Relentless (EMI) where it went on to become Seth’s first of 6 UK Top 40 albums.

Seth Lakeman

“Delicious harmonies and the occasional fiery fiddle are the order of the day, with his impressive song-writing skills shining out of every tune.” BBC Music (Freedom Fields)

Freedom Fields helped Seth build on his traditional cult following but found him a whole new audience for his rhythmic, captivating brand of indie-folk song writing. He was named Folk Singer of the Year, and ‘Freedom Fields’ was awarded Album Of The Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2007. Multiple albums, tours and high-profile collaborations later, the acclaimed folk artist released his latest studio album The Granite Way, in February 2025 on his own label, Honour Oak Records. This is a collection of songs recorded alongside a group of longtime collaborators of Seth’s, staying true to his roots and referring to ancient stories that inspired early West Country storytelling on albums like Kitty Jay and Freedom Fields.