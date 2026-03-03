Telford motorist, 39, who took cannabis before driving is handed road ban
A motorist who drove after taking cannabis has been banned from the road.
Sophie Rickerby, aged 39, drove a Vauxhall Astra on Legges Way, Madeley, Telford on October 30 last year.
