Wrexham Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) chartered a special train this morning (March 2) to demonstrate the possible impact of its plans for a much-demanded new service.

The group had seen its proposal for the new service between Wrexham and London Euston turned down last year but resubmitted a revised effort in December.

The new application proposes four trains per day in each direction, stopping at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

As part of its campaign to win support for the service, this morning WSMR ran a packed special charter train along the route, taking a host of local supporters including MPs, business leaders, and stakeholders to the capital.

It went from Wrexham via Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton, and London Euston.

The charter train travelled through Shrewsbury and Telford. Photo: Steve Leath

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley joined the train at Shrewsbury, and said she was delighted to throw her support behind the initiative.