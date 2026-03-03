Telford homes evacuated after police find 'suspected explosive device'

Telford & Wrekin Police said the device was found at a property in Saxon Court, Leegomery, on Tuesday evening (March 3).

A police cordon has been put in place and surrounding homes evacuated as a precaution.

A number of roads in Leegomery have been closed as part of the cordoned-off area, with West Mercia Police officers, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews and Telford & Wrekin Council workers in attendance.

Emergency service vehicles in Leegomery

An explosive ordinance disposal team has been called to the scene to assess the situation.

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Police said: "A number of homes have been evacuated this evening after a suspicious device was located at an address in Leegomery.

"Officers attended the property in Saxon Court earlier this evening and discovered a suspected explosive device.

"A 100m cordon is now in place and surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

"The explosive ordinance team have been called to the scene to make a full assessment.

"Officers are asking people to please avoid the immediate area.

"They will keep the impacted residents informed as the incident progresses.

"We will provide more information once we are able to do so."