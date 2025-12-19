Telford & Wrekin Police said they wanted to contact a number of people included in images who they hope can help with enquiries into incidents at local shops.

Telford Police are looking for help solving a series of shoplifting offences. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The first image is from Boots, Market Street, Wellington, Telford, when on November 17, at around 1.20pm, items were taken.

Telford Police are looking for help solving a series of shoplifting offences. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The second image is from Asda at Malinsgate, where on November 12 around 1.20pm, items were taken.

Telford Police are looking for help solving a series of shoplifting offences. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The third image is from Tesco at Wellington, Telford, where on November 6 at around 6.40pm, items were taken.

Telford Police are looking for help solving a series of shoplifting offences. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The fourth image is from Co-op at Lawley, Telford, where on November 26 at around 2pm, items were taken.

Telford Police are looking for help solving a series of shoplifting offences. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The fifth image is from B&M, Telford where on November 28 around 5.30pm, items were taken.

Telford Police are looking for help solving a series of shoplifting offences. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The sixth image is from B&M, Wellington, where on December 9 at around 8pm, items were taken.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police said: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.ukAlternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to the police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."