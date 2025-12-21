The Four Hills Education Trust, which includes schools in Telford and Albrighton, was launched in November.

Now, with parents having until January 15 to apply for reception places for their children, the trust is inviting people to learn more about what makes their schools special.

Kirsty Osman, CEO of Four Hills Education Trust, said it was vital that parents fully consider their options before making their applications.

Millbrook Primary School pupils Izzac-Jaxon Dearnaley, Aleena Janjua, Zahra Eshal, George Caden and Eliza Williams looking forward to making new friends

“Most schools have already held open days, but we are eager to show parents what our schools are all about so we are throwing open our doors to welcome them,” she said.

“Our whole ethos is about doing things differently and the best way of discovering just what makes us different is to visit our schools.

“When parents visit our schools, they can immediately feel our culture - the warmth, energy and creativity happening in classrooms. It’s something you can only appreciate in person, and it reflects the values we live by.

“That’s why we are offering personal tours of all of our schools right up to the deadline for reception admissions, because it’s essential for parents to be fully informed of their options before they make a decision.

“A lot of people think their child has to go to their nearest school, but it’s not just about the catchment area - you actually have a great deal of choice.”

The four founding schools which form the trust are Albrighton Primary School & Nursery, Meadows Primary School & Nursery in Ketley, Millbrook Primary School & Nursery in Leegomery and William Reynolds Primary School & Nursery in Woodside. Woodlands Primary School & Nursery, also in Woodside, is a partner school and due to join the trust in the near future.

Kirsty said the trust was based on four core values - critical thinking, aspiration, resilience and empathy - which were reflected in the teaching and learning at each school.

“Our values are rooted in the belief that every child deserves to feel known, supported and challenged,” she added.

“We don’t take a one-size-fits-all approach - we look at each child as an individual and shape their learning experience so they can thrive.

“I would urge any parent interested in finding out more to contact our schools directly so we can show you first-hand exactly how we can support your child in the way which is best for them.”

For more information visit www.fourhillseducationtrust.org.uk or email enquiries@fourhillseducationtrust.org.uk.