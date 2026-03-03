‘From flipping burgers to big builds’ – meet the young Telford apprentice kickstarting her construction career

Madison Evans, from Telford, embarked on her construction career two years ago and is currently completing a Clerk of Works apprenticeship at Housing Plus Group.

The 24-year-old wanted to pursue a career that would involve working outside while taking on practical challenges and the thought of being confined to an office had never appealed to her.

She said: “I like being out on-site meeting lots of different people and gaining practical experience. I much prefer being active and getting outdoors, an office job isn’t for me.”

Before starting in construction for Housing Plus Group, Madison was working full-time as a shift manager at a well-known burger restaurant after finishing university.

Initially joining the housing association as a Development Assistant, she was quickly recognised for her ambition to progress.

“I saw the position for Development Assistant come up and I thought why not? It was a way to get my foot in the door and something I could consider as a career,” explained Madison.

“I was then lucky enough to be recognised and given the chance to progress my career by joining the apprenticeship.”

A Clerk of Works carries out inspections that pay attention to the detail and quality of the materials used in a building project as well as the workmanship, to ensure compliance with current Building Regulations, drawings, and specifications.

As part of her training, Madison shadows other Clerk of Works on various sites at different stages of construction across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. While also spending one day a week at Shrewsbury College.

At the end of her three-year apprenticeship, Madison will have a Level 4 in Site Supervision.

She said: “My first project was two new bungalows in Riverside, Coalport. It was so exciting, it’s a really nice site, the location is absolutely amazing, and it’s been great to see the process through.

“I was very nervous at the first couple of handovers that I completed by myself, but people are so grateful. They ask questions and you can see they’re getting excited to move into their new home.

“It’s great knowing that you’ve been part of that process for them.”

Madison hopes to encourage other women to try careers in house building.

She said: “No one has ever batted an eye about me being a woman and I know most people view it as a very positive thing.

“If you’ve not got any experience in the industry, an apprenticeship is the way forward in my opinion.

“Don’t let traditional stereotypes hold you back if it’s something you’re interested in.”

Madison is just one of 128 apprentices currently learning with Housing Plus Group.

It’s apprenticeship programme includes tailored support, mentoring, and flexible access routes to ensure opportunities reach underrepresented communities. More than 80 per cent of apprentices go on to secure permanent roles - with many progressing into leadership and mentoring positions.

Senior Clerk of Works, Alan Mason, is Madison’s manager. He said: “Madisons enthusiasm for the job is second to none.

“Her ability to work with a variety of people in the industry, from the site management teams to the trades to resolve issues on site, is excellent and not to mention her way with our tenants when handing over new builds. Madison is a real asset to the Clerk of Works team.

“Learning on the job whilst at college is clearly the way forward given that Madison has received distinction in all her assessments to date.”