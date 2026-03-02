Award-winning quartet set for Shrewsbury

The Carducci Quartet is internationally acclaimed as one of the most accomplished and versatile ensembles of today.

Appearing at the Maidment Building at Shrewsbury School from 7.30pm, the concert is part of the Shropshire Music Trust programme and will feature one of Mozart’s most famous quartets.

The ensemble was founded in 1997 and has picked up prizes at numerous international competitions, including the Concert Artists Guild International Competition and Finland’s Kuhmo International Chamber Music Competition.

They have been described as presenting ‘a masterclass in unanimity of musical purpose, in which severity could melt seamlessly into charm, and drama into geniality’.

In addition to Mozart, the Carduccis will focus on two composers with whom they've become inextricably associated: the Soviet master Dmitri Shostakovich and the American Minimalist Philip Glass.

The programme features Mozart: String Quartet No.19 in C major, K.465 ‘Dissonant’; Glass: String Quartet No. 3 ‘Mishima’ and Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 68 no. 2

Tickets are available from: shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets