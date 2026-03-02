Calendar Girls brings a powerful celebration of women to Shrewsbury

Bringing together performers, creatives, and volunteers from across Shropshire, the production celebrates the extraordinary power of ordinary women, reflecting the same spirit of friendship and courage that has made the story beloved worldwide. With its themes of solidarity, loss, laughter, and determination, the musical offers a timely tribute to women everywhere and the communities that support them.

“This show is a joyful and moving celebration of what women can achieve when they stand together,” said Director, Lynne Carney. “Marking International Women’s Day gives us the perfect moment to recognise not only the inspiring characters in Calendar Girls, but also the incredible women in our own community who uplift, organise, create, and lead every day.”

SMTC's 6 leading ladies for their upcoming production of Calendar Girls, The Musical

Calendar Girls, The Musical tells the true story of a group of women who spark a global phenomenon by creating an unconventional fundraising calendar. Filled with humour, heart, and unforgettable music, the production highlights the importance of friendship, bravery, and collective action — values that resonate strongly with SMTC’s mission to bring people together through theatre.

SMTC’s April performances promise audiences an uplifting theatrical experience while showcasing local talent and the vibrant community spirit that defines amateur theatre at its best.

What’s more, £1 from the sale of every single seat goes directly to the Lingen Davies Cancer Support Sunflower Appeal, helping to grow cancer care across our region.

Performances: April 15-18, The Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Tickets: theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281

Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company is a community-based amateur dramatics society dedicated to producing high-quality musical theatre and providing opportunities for performers and creatives of all backgrounds to participate in live performance.