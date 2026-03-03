Next meeting announced for Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group

The talk this month is on DeafReach charity and our speaker is Mitchell Payne. A Text to Screen System and Induction Loop System is available.

The group is supported by Audiology, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Sensory Impairment and Sight and Hearing Loss Support, Community Resource and Hearing Link.

We have tea and coffee at half time followed by a raffle, a summer outing in June, and in December we have our Christmas lunch.

This a valuable group which offers social and support for the hearing impaired.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month from 2pm to 4pm.