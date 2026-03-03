Broad Street in Newtown, Powys was shut off earlier today, and Dyfed Powys Police urged people to avoid the area.

Police have confirmed the incident was a medical emergency.

A spokesperson said: “The road is currently closed due to an emergency incident.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

More to follow.