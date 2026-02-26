William and Kate to visit Powys today ahead of St David’s Day

William and Kate will first travel to The Hanging Gardens, which is focused on resilience and creativity, in Llanidloes.

They will meet volunteers who run the centre and participate in some of the workshops and activities on offer, including preparations for St David’s Day on Sunday.

The space provides a hub for sustainable living, artistic expression and shared experiences through a cafe, performing arts centre, indoor market, community garden, kitchens and workshops.

William and Kate. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

Following the visit, William and Kate will head to Oriel Davies, a public contemporary art gallery based in Newtown.

They will look at an exhibition of work produced by children and young people before joining a workshop.

William and Kate will then meet a Welsh language learners group, who will be practising in the gallery cafe.

After this, they will head to Hafan yr Afon, a hub for culture, community and heritage in Newtown.

It is run by Open Newtown, a community land trust and social enterprise which also manages 100 acres of local parklands.

William and Kate will attend a celebration of volunteer groups and community champions in the county.