Searches continue as Government does not rule out Andrew and Epstein links probe

Searches are continuing at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s previous home as the Government did not rule out a judge-led inquiry into the former prince’s links with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein following police investigations.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Calls have been growing from a range of public figures for a wider probe into Andrew’s past dealings with the convicted sex offender.

Asked whether the Government would consider the move, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky: “We’ll look at any sensible proposals that do come forward.

“But it’s premature at the moment, because we do have the police doing their work.

“They need to have the time and space to do so, as the King set out, no-one is above the law, and it’s right that the police go wherever the evidence takes them, so that has to be the focus at the moment.”

Conservative former security minister Tom Tugendhat said a special committee of MPs, peers and retired judges should be set up to investigate both Andrew’s and Lord Peter Mandelson’s links to Epstein.

He told The Sun on Sunday: “This affair raises urgent questions about foreign influence and national security. What did the Palace know? What did ministers know? What else is being hidden?

“This goes beyond what a court could reasonably consider. Parliament must consider what it means for the country. If the worst is proved, do we need to revisit treason laws written 700 years ago?”

(PA Graphics)

Former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote to six police forces calling for investigations into whether Andrew used jets, funded by the taxpayer, and RAF bases during his time as trade envoy to meet up with the convicted sex offender, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Dai Davies, a former head of Scotland Yard’s Royal Protection Command, told the Mirror an independent inquiry led by a judge is needed.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, the Press Association understands.

Both the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK would support the move.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told PA it would be “intolerable” for Andrew to succeed to the throne and that the scenario is “not as remote as some people think”.

Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick told Trevor Phillips on Sky that although there is realistically “no chance of him becoming our monarch”, the party would back a Bill brought forward by the Government “with the support of the King”.

Any changes to the line of succession would require the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica.

Lord Peter Mandelson outside his home in north-west London (James Manning/PA)

It is also understood that an influential group of MPs will meet to consider launching a parliamentary probe into the role of UK trade envoys.

Any inquiry would start by focusing on potential governance issues within the wider system and lessons to be learned, avoiding specific commentary on Andrew – who spent 10 years in the role – until there is no risk of prejudicing criminal proceedings, PA understands.

This weekend the royal family will be attempting to conduct their duties as usual, with the Prince and Princess of Wales due to appear in public.

On Saturday, Kate wore an England Rugby scarf to watch the team take on Ireland in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at the Allianz Stadium Twickenham.

She was pictured chatting with injured England player Fin Baxter and RFU president Deborah Griffin in the seats before the game, in her first public appearance since Andrew’s arrest.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, then the Duke of York, and the Prince of Wales at Westminster Cathedral in 2025 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Meanwhile, Lord Mandelson – who has also had his two properties searched by police – was seen leaving his north London home on Saturday.

A taxi arrived as the former business secretary was seen leaving his front door carrying a tote bag. He smiled at the taxi driver before entering the car, moving past a small group of waiting photographers.

Detectives continued to search Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire, on Friday and Saturday in an investigation led by Thames Valley Police.

He has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

Detectives continue to search Andrew’s former home – Royal Lodge, in Windsor, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

After his younger brother’s arrest, the King said in a statement that “the law must take its course” and the police have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation”.

Detectives have asked Andrew’s former close protection officers to “consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard” during their service could be relevant to the investigation into Epstein and his associates.

The Metropolitan Police said it is working with counterparts in the US to establish whether London airports had been used to “facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation”.

On Friday, the force said no new reports of alleged sexual offences have been made since the release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice.

Police at Royal Lodge, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scotland Yard previously said they were looking into allegations Andrew’s protection officers turned a “blind eye” to his visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James.

Police have yet to identify any wrongdoing by close protection officers.

Andrew’s primary accuser, Virginia Giuffre, alleged she had sex with him during an orgy with “underage” girls on the Caribbean island.

The former prince has previously vehemently denied all allegations made against him.