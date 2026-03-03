Latest on plans to rebuild Shropshire pub wrecked by lorry 16 months ago

The Three Fishes Inn, off the A49 in Bayston Hill, was seriously damaged in the crash in November 2024.

The scene soon after the crash in November 2024. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

A neighbouring house and the Hong King City Chinese takeaway were also struck. Firefighters cut the lorry's driver free in an hour-long operation before he was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The Three Fishes pub was almost reduced to rubble after the crash

Three-way temporary traffic lights were in place on the A49 near the damaged buildings for weeks, causing severe congestion.

The takeaway seen soon after the crash in November 2024. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

While the takeaway has since managed to reopen, little has happened at the pub.

Hong Kong City was also damaged but has since been able to reopen. Photo: LDRS

The pub's owner Black Country Ales was granted planning permission last March to reinstate the damaged side of the building and implement a new smoking shelter. Plans also include extensions to the rear of the property.

Bayston Hill Parish Council supported the application, saying it hoped “this valued local business” could reopen soon.

Last October, Graham Manwaring, managing director at Black Country Traditional Inns, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the firm was still in consultation with the insurers “having made little progress” since the incident happened.

The Three Fishes was struck by a lorry 16 months ago. Photo: LDRS

“We have submitted plans that have been approved to rebuild and extend the pub, however until we can get to a point where we have a resolution from the insurers and loss adjustors, we must continue to wait,” said Mr Manwaring.

“We appreciate this is highly inconvenient for the residents of Bayston Hill, our customers and neighbours; however, we are endeavouring to move this matter forward and hoping for some answers shortly.”

The pub is still inaccessible more than a year since the crash. Photo: LDRS

And in an update this week, Mr Manwaring said the position remains the same.

“We are still going back and forth with no acceptable solution,” he said.