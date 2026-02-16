The adventurous feline found itself trapped in Grove Lane, Bayston Hill, early today (February 16).

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

Firefighters were called out at about 3.20am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Monday, February 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘animal rescue’ in Shrewsbury.

“One cat which was trapped within flashing guttering was released by crews using small gear.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.