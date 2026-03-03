Shrewsbury 280 homes plan held up by concerns from highways bosses over cancelled North West Relief Road
The collapse of Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road project could cause headaches for one of Shropshire Council's major housing plans.
The council officially cancelled the chaotic relief road project last week, bringing to an end years of uncertainty over the costly scheme.
But, the Oxon Link Road (OLR), which was part of the scheme, has not yet been scrapped, with the authority saying it would make a decision at a later date.
But the decision may have a knock-on effect for housing plans, which were prepared with the relief road in mind.
One of those is a proposal for a large site, known as a 'sustainable urban extension' (SUE), at Bicton Heath in Shrewsbury, to the north of Welshpool Road.