Crews were called to a house in Cotshore Drive, Radbrook at around 12.04am today (Tuesday, March 3).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We did send a full attendance. It was a small fire in a kitchen which was out on arrival."

She added that no further action from the fire service was required, other than help with ventilating the property.

One fire engine was sent to the scene and a thermal imaging camera was used.