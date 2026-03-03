E-transporters need clear laws, say concerned reader - your letters, plus a throwback to a picturesque village in 1949

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and the Black Country - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Scooter laws are essential

John Campion, West Mercia's police and crime commissioner, is absolutely correct that, 'laws to tackle e-scooter use are now essential'. However, the whole area of 'e-transporters' covers a range of 'mechanically powered vehicles' including e-bikes, e-scooters, mobility scooters and children's' electric ride-on vehicles and may be subject to the Road Traffic Act of 1988.

Government has to address the issue making it clear who can use these vehicles in public places and what regulations need to be enforced; and the penalties incurred when contravened.

Roger Norton, Shrewsbury

My feelings of loneliness

In the letters page you published a poem from C Lloyd, which I found quite moving.

I have no idea whether C Lloyd is male or female, widow or widower, but having lost my wife three years ago I too have brief moments of loneliness.

But thanks to the close proximity of family nothing to compare with that portrayed in C Lloyd’s poem. In fact negligible.