Shropshire retro: 10 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of March in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

The first day of spring astronomically occurs on the vernal equinox, March 20, 2026.

Meteorologically, however, scientists split the year into quarters based on annual temperature cycles for statistical purposes.

This means spring starts on March 1 and lasts until May 31. Wood anemone begin making an appearance in early March while bluebells begin to bloom later in the month.

For our monthly trip down memory lane, we’ve been looking at what was happening during the month of March in our country’s towns and villages in years gone by. It includes the opening of a new telephone exchange in Highley in 1976 and celebrations marking the 300th anniversary of the 23rd Regiment of The Royal Welch Fusiliers in Ludlow in 1989.

Meanwhile, Tern Hill Barracks had a royal visitor in honour of St David’s Day in 1995 and a family were preparing to take part in a social experiment, living as Ancient Britons, in 1977.

1986: Horticulturist and broadcaster Percy Thrower, left, and his business partner Duncan Murphy show off some of their orchids at the Percy Thrower Gardening Centre, Shrewsbury.

1978: After 41 years as a dental surgeon, David Pocock, senior partner of the practice at Pulley House, Bayston Hill, could finally put his feet up as he marked the start of his retirement.

1984: Filming of A Christmas Carol, starring George C. Scott as Scrooge, was underway in Shrewsbury. Pictured are Louise Lear, Daniel Coleman, James Underhill and Jane Evans.

1968: Bridgnorth Rugby Club held a dinner at Parlors Hall, Bridgnorth. Pictured before the dinner are Bob Turner (captain), Roy Coleman (secretary), Tom Beck (chairman), Edgar Davies (president).

1965: Mrs L. Perkins (left), Commandant of Bridgnorth 28 Detachment, Red Cross, is pictured receiving the Viscountess Bridgeman Bowl, awarded annually for the most efficient detachment

1976: Highley’s new telephone exchange in Bridgnorth Road officially came into use. Preparing for the opening are telephone engineers, from left, Paul Rawlings, Alan Edwards, and Russell Morris.

1975: The Phoenix, a Ludlow pop group, were warming up for their next gig. Pictured are lead guitarist Peter Lewandowski, Neil Condliffe, Malcolm Wragg, manager Gerald Davies, and Phil Hughes.

1995: The Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, during a ceremony at Tern Hill Barracks where he distributed the St David’s Day leeks in his role as Colonel in Chief of the Welsh Guards.