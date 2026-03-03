Shropshire retro: 10 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of March in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s

The first day of spring astronomically occurs on the vernal equinox, March 20, 2026.
Meteorologically, however, scientists split the year into quarters based on annual temperature cycles for statistical purposes.
This means spring starts on March 1 and lasts until May 31. Wood anemone begin making an appearance in early March while bluebells begin to bloom later in the month.
For our monthly trip down memory lane, we’ve been looking at what was happening during the month of March in our country’s towns and villages in years gone by. It includes the opening of a new telephone exchange in Highley in 1976 and celebrations marking the 300th anniversary of the 23rd Regiment of The Royal Welch Fusiliers in Ludlow in 1989.
Meanwhile, Tern Hill Barracks had a royal visitor in honour of St David’s Day in 1995 and a family were preparing to take part in a social experiment, living as Ancient Britons, in 1977.