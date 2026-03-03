Flights cancelled from Birmingham Airport as widening Middle East war enters fourth day

Britons continue to remain stranded throughout the Middle East, with more than 100,000 having registered their presence with the Foreign Office amid evacuation planning. Large areas of airspace over the region remain closed because of the fighting, and tourism safe spots like Dubai have come under fire in missile attacks.

Some flights have, however, begun to bring people home to the UK. On Monday afternoon, an Etihad Airways flight carrying stranded British nationals arrived at Heathrow airport, according to flight tracking company Flightradar24.

Limited flight operations have also started from Dubai Airport. This morning five Emirates aircraft departed Dubai. The flights were bound for Jeddah, Manchester, Paris, London, and Frankfurt.

Birmingham Airport. (Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite flights beginning to operate, Dubai Airport has not fully re-opened and the airport stresses that passengers must not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted by their airline. The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously.

The airport added: "Dubai Airports continues to closely monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities, and our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, security, and wellbeing of passengers and staff. We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding. Further updates will be provided as they become available."

More flights are cancelled at Birmingham Airport today. Listed below are the cancelled flights.

Departures

07:40 Qatar Airways to Doha Hamad - cancelled

09:20 TUI to Funchal Madeira - flight to operate 4th March

13:40 Emirates to Dubai - cancelled

20:30 Air India to Amritsar - cancelled

20:50 Emirates to Dubai - cancelled

Arrivals

06:10 Qatar Airways from Doha Hamada - cancelled

11:40 Emirates from Dubai - cancelled

17:15 Air India from Amritsar - cancelled

17:55 TUI from Funchal Madeira - flight to operate 4th March

18:45 Emirates from Dubai - cancelled

Emirates plans to operate two flights to Heathrow and one each to Gatwick and Manchester. At least some of these flights will be operated by the airline’s A380 jets, which can each carry up to 615 passengers depending on how they are configured. Qatar Airways – which usually serves Heathrow and Gatwick from Qatar – said on Tuesday morning that its operations remain suspended because of the closure of Qatari airspace.