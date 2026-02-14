The one-vehicle collision happened at Hunger Hill, south of Bayston Hill, at about 7.22am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that no injuries were reported after the crash.

A spokesperson said: “On Saturday, February 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury, involving one car which had come to rest in an embankment.

“No persons were trapped in this incident. Crews made the vehicle safe and managed traffic.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also on the scene.

The AA’s traffic planner website is reporting no delays in the area.