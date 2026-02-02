Three-bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Bayston Hill

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bayston Hill for £264,950 is the kind of listing that tends to appeal to a wide mix of buyers, and this well-presented home on Green Lane offers a strong blend of space, location and lifestyle.

Set within a desirable residential area, it combines modern interiors with a generous garden and useful outbuilding, all within easy reach of town amenities and surrounding countryside.

Purplebricks is marketing the property with a full online brochure, virtual tour and floorplan, allowing buyers to explore the layout and outdoor space in detail before arranging a viewing.

Modern fitted kitchen overlooking the rear garden

Approached via a generous driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles, the property opens into a spacious entrance hallway leading through to the main living areas and kitchen.

The open-plan living and dining space is bright and airy, with a large front-facing window and glazed patio doors to the rear that draw in natural light throughout the day and create a pleasant connection to the garden.

To the rear of the house, an attractive conservatory offers views across the well-maintained garden and provides an additional reception space ideal for relaxing or entertaining. The modern fitted kitchen is finished with a range of base and wall units, ample worktop space and a garden outlook, making it both practical and sociable for day-to-day use.

Bright open-plan lounge and dining area with garden access

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from built-in storage. The bathroom is fitted with modern fixtures and includes a walk-in shower, vanity sink unit and WC, completing the accommodation.

Outside, the rear garden has been carefully maintained and features a patio seating area alongside stocked borders and shrubs, creating a peaceful and private outdoor retreat.

To the rear of the garden sits a substantial outbuilding and garage with electrics, currently ideal as a workshop or storage space and offering potential for conversion into a home office or studio, subject to the usual considerations.

Bayston Hill is known for its semi-rural feel and close-knit community atmosphere while remaining conveniently placed for shops, pubs, restaurants and schools. Scenic countryside walks, including Lyth Hill and routes along the Shropshire Way, are close by, while Shrewsbury town centre is only a short distance away.