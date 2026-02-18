Shropshire Star
Overturned lorry causes disruption on major Mid Wales route

An overturned lorry has been causing disruption on a major mid Wales route.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

The lorry tipped on the Newtown bypass, while negotiating the roundabout at the Welshpool end of the road.

The road remains open, but a lane of the roundabout has been coned off while the lorry is recovered.

Aerial pictures captured by Mid Wales photographer, H18-PDW Photography, show the lorry on its side.

The overturned lorry on the Newtown bypass as captured by H18-PDW Photography. Picture: H18-PDW Photography
The bypass is one of Mid Wales' busiest routes.

The overturned lorry on the Newtown bypass as captured by H18-PDW Photography. Picture: H18-PDW Photography
The Welsh Government's traffic alerts have warned drivers to expect delays, saying: "Newtown Roundabout, overturned HGV partial closure in the area. Allow additional time if travelling through the area."