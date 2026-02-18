Overturned lorry causes disruption on major Mid Wales route
An overturned lorry has been causing disruption on a major mid Wales route.
The lorry tipped on the Newtown bypass, while negotiating the roundabout at the Welshpool end of the road.
The road remains open, but a lane of the roundabout has been coned off while the lorry is recovered.
Aerial pictures captured by Mid Wales photographer, H18-PDW Photography, show the lorry on its side.
The bypass is one of Mid Wales' busiest routes.
The Welsh Government's traffic alerts have warned drivers to expect delays, saying: "Newtown Roundabout, overturned HGV partial closure in the area. Allow additional time if travelling through the area."