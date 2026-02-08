Mid Wales road reopens after crash which saw air ambulance attend
A major road between Mid Wales and Shropshire has reopened after a crash which saw the air ambulance attend.
The A489 between Sarn and Churchstoke in Mid Wales was closed earlier this morning following an incident, with police warning drivers to avoid the area from around 11.30am.
Local residents have reported that the air ambulance attended the scene.
At 2.37pm Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that the road had reopened.