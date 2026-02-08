A489 closed in Mid Wales after crash: Police urge drivers to avoid the area

Dyfed Powys Police said the incident had taken place on the A489 between the villages of Sarn and Churchstoke in Powys.

Writing on social media shortly after 11am today - Sunday, February 8, the force said: "The road is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."

The Shropshire Star has been contacted by local residents who reported that the air ambulance has been seen attending the incident.