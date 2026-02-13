Dyfed Powys Police said its officers are investigating criminal damage to a vehicle that occurred between Newtown and Welshpool at around 9.30am on Monday, January 26.

A spokesman for the force said: "It was reported that a man exited their Black BMW X1 at the junction of B4383 near Garthmyl and attempted to forcefully enter another's car whilst causing damage to the front side."

The force is now appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage, to contact officers via the website or on 101.