Two men arrested as police investigate Market Drayton incident

West Mercia Police confirmed officers had been called to Queen Street in Market Drayton shortly before 1am today (March 3) after a report that a property had been broken into.

The force said a man in his 30s was found outside the property with injuries.

It added that a man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, while a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A statement from police said: "Upon attendance, officers located a man in his 30s outside of the property with injuries which he received medical treatment for.

"A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

"A 36-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of burglary. He also remains in police custody.

"Scene guards remain in place around the incident locations as officers continue to carry out their enquiries."