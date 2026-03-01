Flats plans for empty space in Market Drayton High Street premises

The authority has received an application for 7 Market Street in Market Drayton, requesting permission for change of use to allow the building to house five flats.

Part of the building already houses a Morrison's Daily show, which is unaffected by the proposal.

Documents submitted with the plan explain that the owners intend to use vacant space in the basement to create three flats, and vacant space on the ground floor to two flats.

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.