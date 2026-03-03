Knighton community environmental group seeks fresh ideas and new volunteers

Those interested in supporting the group are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting, which will include a talk by Toni Petit from Breaking Out on ‘Reconnecting with the River Teme’. The meeting will take place at the Norton Street Community Meeting Room (access via Baptist church entrance on Russell Street), Knighton, on March 17 at 6.30pm, with refreshments provided.

TVEG’s activities include planting fruit trees throughout Knighton, providing free fruit for residents, and maintaining herb beds for public use. The group has also maintained flower beds and tubs at Knighton station to welcome travellers and tourists. Monthly litter picks help keep parks and footpaths clean. Plant and seed swaps encourage residents to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Awareness raising stall

TVEG tests the River Teme for water quality, contributing to efforts to hold water companies accountable and protect the environment. The group has run an anti-plastics campaign to raise awareness of the environmental impact of plastics. An early achievement was the establishment of a community allotment in Knighton to promote local vegetable growing and reduce food miles.

A successful spin-off, the Knighton Community Woodlands Group, now manages woodland to benefit biodiversity and produce local wood products. TVEG seeks new members to continue and expand these initiatives. TVEG is a legally constituted group with a bank account.