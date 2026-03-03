Powys resident to lead 10x10km challenge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK Cymru

Building on their success in 2024 and 2025, the group has increased the challenge for their final year of fundraising. Starting on Sunday March 8, they will run 10km daily for 10 days over a 14-day period, finishing at the Welshpool 10km on March 22. Parkinson’s UK Cymru has also been chosen by organisers Adrenaline Sporting Events as the official charity for the Welshpool 10km run.

Having already raised a significant amount of money for the charity, the group aims to reach a total of £35,000 across the three years.

Parkinson’s is on the rise. In the UK today, someone is diagnosed every 20 minutes. Around 166,000 people have a diagnosis of Parkinson’s in the UK, including around 8,600 in Wales. There are more than 40 symptoms, including tremor, rigidity and anxiety.

Keri McKie, Community Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK Cymru said: “We’re so grateful to Philip and all his supporters for fundraising for Parkinson’s UK Cymru for the third year in a row. We also want to thank the Welshpool 10KM organisers Adrenaline Sports Event for their generous support.

“From searching for a cure and campaigning for better health and care, to funding research into groundbreaking new treatments and running life-changing support services, none of it would be possible without our supporters.”

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Philip Jones said: "We have expanded to 10 days over a two week period to enable as many people as possible to join a run local to them, starting on Sunday 8th and finishing as ever at the Welshpool 10K on Sunday 22nd March.

"We started this trilogy of challenges with three aims. Raise the profile of Parkinson's, encourage people to exercise and also to raise money to fund support services. I think all those aims have been realised."

To donate to Philip Jones’ 10x10km challenges, visit their Just Giving page at justgiving.com/page/10x10-march-challenge

Parkinson’s UK Cymru have places available for people to run and raise funds for the charity at the Welshpool 10K. Find out more information at events.parkinsons.org.uk/event/welshpool-10k-run/