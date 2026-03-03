Business leaders and alumni invited to Moreton Hall’s annual lunch event

With just under a month to go, the event is close to capacity, bringing together an engaged cross-section of the local and regional business community for an afternoon focused on purposeful networking, fresh thinking and meaningful connections, alongside a relaxed lunch in a distinctive school setting.

Nicola Horlick is one of the UK’s most respected figures in finance, with a career spanning more than three decades in fund management and leadership roles. She founded Money&Co. in 2013 to support high-quality UK SMEs with funding, and she is also known for her charitable work, including her role as Chair of the Anthony Nolan Trust.

Moreton Hall's Annual Business Lunch

Michael Brewer, Principal of Moreton Hall, said: “For our pupils, particularly the team behind our highly successful student-led business, Moreton Enterprises, this is a valuable opportunity to hear first-hand from a business leader who combines commercial insight with a strong sense of purpose.”

The Business Lunch is proudly headline-sponsored by Shropshire Festivals, and Moreton Hall is delighted to announce that Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has joined the event as a Silver Sponsor. Lingen Davies is currently leading the £5 million Sunflower Appeal, supporting cancer services and awareness across the community.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said the upcoming event at Moreton Hall was a great opportunity to share details about the £5 million Sunflower Appeal, as well as the work and impact of the charity throughout the community.

Sir Ian Cheshire spoke at last year's event

"I'm very much looking forward to attending the networking event at Moreton Hall and hearing from Nicola, the keynote speaker, about her role as Chair of the Anthony Nolan Trust. As a dedicated and passionate cancer charity, there are a lot of crossovers with the work and impact of Lingen Davies.

"One in two people in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime and the more conversations we can have about cancer the better. Increasing awareness will help more people better understand the signs and symptoms of cancer, encouraging them to seek an all important early diagnosis wherever possible."

Tickets are still available, but in limited supply. Further information and booking details can be found at: moretonhall.org/business-lunch