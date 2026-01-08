'If an ambulance does not come soon she could freeze to death' - Pensioner in her 80s left on ice for nearly three hours after slip in Telford street

The woman fell in Blenheim Road in Leegomery at around 10am on Wednesday after slipping on the icy street.

Residents in the road rushed to assist the woman, who was described as in her 80s, and called an ambulance at 10.06am.

However, after more than two hours, and repeated calls, no ambulance had arrived.