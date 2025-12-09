Death of walnut tree could release Telford land for house

The site at Len Murray Close in Leegomery was approved for nine homes under a plan lodged in 2018 and some of the homes have been built.

“The plot which makes up the current application was left empty because of a mature walnut tree that has since died, been removed and replaced; all under the direction of Telford & Wrekin Council,” planning agent Stephen Dunne, of Dawley Architectural, has told planners.

Len Murray Close in Telford. Picture: Google

Applicant SMR Developments, Longdon-on-Tern, has applied to the council to build one two-bed property on the vacant site north of Leegate Avenue.

The agent adds that the proposed plot is at the end of a site which was approved for nine dwellings including six detached bungalows, two semi-detached homes and one detached home.

The remaining plot is now vacant but was used as a storage area during the construction of the other dwellings on the adjacent site, then tidied up and left.

There is one solitary walnut tree on the plot which was planted to replace the condemned tree.

A period of public consultation has been opened on the new proposal on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal (reference TWC/2025/0834).