Man arrested after girl sexually assaulted while walking to school in Telford

Police said the incident took place in Wellsfield, Woodside, Telford, yesterday morning (March 2).

Telford Police said officers had received a report of a man attempting to pull a school pupil's trousers down, before trying to take her bag.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody.

Officers said they are supporting the victim and residents are likely to see an increased presence in the area.

A statement from the force said: "A man was arrested yesterday morning following a sexual assault at Wellsfield shortly before 8.30am.

"Officers were called to the area following a report that a man had attempted to pull a student’s trousers down and then attempted to take her bag whilst she was walking to school.

"An immediate search of the area was carried out, and a 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

"He remains in police custody.

"The victim is being supported by officers, and her parents and the school will be kept informed as the investigation progresses.

"Local enquiries are continuing and the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

"Officers will also be carrying out reassurance patrols and residents are encouraged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns.

"If you have any information about this incident, you report information directly to the team investigating by emailing osman.malik@westmercia.police.uk."