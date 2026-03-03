Business leaders join charter train to press Westminster for fresh direct train from Shropshire to the capital

Staff, directors, patrons and members joined more than 100 people on a special train commissioned by the Wrexham Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR).

They were joined along the route by local MPs, who presented petitions and letters of support to the doors of 10 Downing Street.

The campaigners also raised a WSMR banner outside the Houses of Parliament during the trip to demonstrate the strength of support for the campaign.

Liz Keirle, Ruth Ross and Piran Littleton who joined the journey.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, was joined by president Piran Littleton, director Carl Jones and Matt Laws, and policy and patron engagement manager Liz Keirle on the train, which called at all the stations on the proposed new route.

Also represented were Harper Adams University, Aaron and Partners, Pave Aways, Shrewsbury College, Thomas Consulting, Salop Leisure, Purple Frog Systems, EVC Solutions, V&D Interiors, Sol Distribution, Visit Shropshire, Shrewsbury BID, and more.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley with Darren Horley of WSMR at Shrewsbury station. Photo: Steve Leath

WSMR wants to run a new service from Wrexham to London Euston, with stops at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Wellington, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall and Nuneaton.

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “We have long identified that one of the key barriers to growth in Shropshire is the lack of a transport infrastructure which is fit for purpose in terms of both road and rail.

“We raised this very point when we met with representatives of the British Chambers of Commerce’s policy team at our Telford offices just a few weeks ago.

“It’s not just the convenience for business commuters – but the reputational damage to our county which the current lack of a direct link causes when we are trying to attract potential inward investors.”

She added: “Businesses need fast, reliable and frequent transport connections which allow the county to trade on a level playing field to both national and international audiences.

“We fully endorse the WSMR campaign, and hope the strength of feeling was clear from the volume of businesses who took time out of their schedules to take part in the London trip.

“The current lack of a direct rail service can only be detrimental to the ability of the Shropshire business community to generate economic growth for our region.”