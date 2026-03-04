Road reopen after Telford homes evacuated following discovery of 'suspected explosive devices'

Saxon Court and the surrounding roads in Leegomery were reopen on Wednesday morning (March 4) following an eventful night for residents.

West Mercia Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team were called to the Telford road at around 9.30pm on Tuesday following the discovery of a "suspected explosive devices".

A 100-metre cordon was established, and surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Telford residents are back in their homes after the late night discovery of a "suspicious device" at a nearby address saw them evacuated

The cordon was lifted at around midnight, and residents were allowed back in their homes after the EOD team established that the items were not explosive.

By 8.30am on Wednesday, a scene guard remained at the scene. The nearby Apley Wood Primary school was open as usual for pupils.

A spokesperson for the police said: "A scene guard remains in place at the property as officers will be carrying out further enquiries over the coming days."