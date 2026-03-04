Three flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport - as Emirates and Air India begin operations

Three flights at Birmingham Airport are cancelled today, which is a decrease in the number of flights axed at the airport in recent days. Emirates and Air India are beginning to resume operations at the West Midlands airport which will be a huge relief to holidaymakers.

Emirates has said that it will be running limited flights from Dubai to the UK. Today, an Emirates flight from Dubai to Birmingham is expected to land at 12:37pm, and it has already departed the popular Middle East destination. This will be the first flight from Dubai to land at Birmingham Airport in a number of days due to the conflict and airspace closures.

The flights taking off from Dubai to the UK today are listed below:

EK39 Birmingham

EK1 London Heathrow

EK3 London Heathrow

EK23 Edinburgh

EK69 London Gatwick

Birmingham Airport (Photo: Sally-Anne Youll)

Birmingham Airport also confirmed to the Express and Star that Air India will be resuming normal operations today out of Birmingham Airport. The airline said yesterday: "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers impacted by the suspension of flights to the Middle East and is committed to assisting them with alternative arrangements and options of full refunds or complimentary rescheduling."

Airlines beginning to resume operations at Birmingham Airport means only four flights are cancelled today. The UAE's airspace is still partially closed, and the airspace in Iran, Jordan and Israel is fully shut. This means there will still be flights cancelled and delayed.

Listed below are the flights cancelled at Birmingham Airport today.

Departures

14:10 Qatar Airways to Doha Hamad

20:50 Emirates to Dubai

Arrivals

12:40 Qatar Airways from Doha Hamad

About half a million passengers per day use airports in Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi, which are vital hubs for travel between Europe and the continents of Asia and Australia. Experts believe it could take weeks to clear the backlog of passengers.