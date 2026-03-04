Andrew McNab, who has 75 convictions for 177 offences, including for 90 thefts, avoided prison last December after attacking a police officer in Telford, leaving him with a bleeding head.

Judge Anthony Lowe gave him a 20-week suspended prison sentence, plus a criminal behaviour order (CBO) banning him from various places including Co-op in Stafford Street, St Georges.

At that time, McNab was already subject to another 12-week suspended jail term for a previous case involving theft, shoplifting and damaging property.

That meant McNab had a combined 32 weeks inside hanging over him if he reoffended.

Judge Anthony Lowe

Judge Lowe told McNab at the time of his last sentence that he had “no confidence at all” in his prospects of rehabilitation.