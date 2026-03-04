Joshua Howorth, aged 36, set off the fire alarm to get access and get the bar staff to move at the Premier Inn in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury, before helping himself to alcohol and causing a scene.

A Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing held remotely was told how Howorth went to the hotel at 1.35am on December 5 last year.

“He drank from bottles before smashing them on the floor,” said Robert Edwards, prosecuting.

The Premier Inn on Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury town centre

Howorth, who appeared at the hearing via video link from HMP Hewell in Worcestershire, was also to be sentenced for stealing two bottles of port and a black jacket from Marks & Spencer in Shrewsbury town centre, and for having cannabis resin in his possession.