Burglar set off fire alarm to get to alcohol at Shrewsbury Premier Inn, helped himself then smashed bottles on the floor
A burglar who knocked back booze at a town centre hotel before smashing bottles on the floor has been jailed.
Joshua Howorth, aged 36, set off the fire alarm to get access and get the bar staff to move at the Premier Inn in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury, before helping himself to alcohol and causing a scene.
A Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing held remotely was told how Howorth went to the hotel at 1.35am on December 5 last year.
“He drank from bottles before smashing them on the floor,” said Robert Edwards, prosecuting.
Howorth, who appeared at the hearing via video link from HMP Hewell in Worcestershire, was also to be sentenced for stealing two bottles of port and a black jacket from Marks & Spencer in Shrewsbury town centre, and for having cannabis resin in his possession.