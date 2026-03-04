Foreign Office issues urgent advice on how Brits can leave seven countries including UAE

The UK has now issued updated travel advice information, including route maps, on how to leave Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE 'if you judge it safe to do so'. It includes information on flights and road routes.

It comes as Iran’s war with the US and Israel enters its fifth day. US-Israeli strikes have killed at least 787 people in Iran, according to the Red Crescent Society.

Thousands of Britons stranded in the Middle East are returning home today (Wednesday 4 March) as airlines including Emirates and Air India ramp up their flights from the region. Now the Foreign Office has issued advice on how Brits can leave seven countries including Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

For the UAE, the new advice reads: "There are a limited number of commercial options available, including by air from UAE and from Oman. If your presence in UAE is not essential, you may wish to consider departing - if you judge you can access these options safely.

The Burj al-Arab hotel in the Gulf emirate of Dubai. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Check for the latest updates from your airline or tour operator, as well as the instructions from local authorities, and the status of any border crossings before you travel. If you are traveling by air do not travel to the airport unless your airline has confirmed your reservation.

"Make sure you have access to emergency supplies and essential medication. Travel within or out of UAE is at your own risk. Keep your departure plans under review and ensure your travel documents are up to date, including any visas required for onward travel."

For all of the countries listed the Foreign Office advises: "If you judge it is safe to do so and plan to use commercial options to depart check for the latest updates from your airline or tour operator, as well as the instructions of local authorities and the status of any border crossings before you travel. Make sure you have access to emergency supplies and essential medication.

"Keep your departure plans under review and ensure your travel documents are up to date, including any visas required for onward travel." You can check the advice for individual countries by visiting the Foreign Office website.

The conflict between Iran and the US and its allies has caused widespread airspace closures in the Middle East, sparking major disruption to flights. Experts believe it could take weeks to clear the backlog of passengers.

However, flights are beginning to operate. Emirates has started to run a limited number of flights to the UK. For example, listed below are the Emirates flights taking off from Dubai to the UK today.

EK39 Birmingham

EK1 London Heathrow

EK3 London Heathrow

EK23 Edinburgh

EK69 London Gatwick

The flight to Birmingham has already taken off from Dubai, and is expected to land past 12pm. Other Emirates flights that have also already taken off from Dubai in the early hours of this morning are a flight to Manchester and London Heathrow.