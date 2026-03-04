Shropshire MP welcomes Parliamentary investigation into Royal Mail

Liam Byrne, chairman of the business and trade select committee, has called for representatives of the company and postal regulator Ofcom to give account to MPs after a string of complaints about services.

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, is one of several MPs who have raised concerns about the time letters were taking to reach their destination.

Last month he met with the Royal Mail management and postal services minister Gareth Thomas, but said he had seen little improvement in postal service in his constituency.

Mark Pritchard raised the issue in the House of Commons.

"I was one of the first MPs to raise this matter in Parliament and to meet with senior Royal Mail management at the start of the year, sounding the alarm very early about the failure in services to my constituents," he said.

"Royal Mail need to improve their service without delay."

Announcing the committee's investigation, Mr Byrne said: "The Royal Mail service is now so poor that the committee has resolved to call executives in to account for these issues in Parliament, along with Ofcom.

"The committee is very concerned by consistent and growing reports, and now many direct representations, about significant failures in Royal Mail’s letter delivery service."

Mr Pritchard previously said in some cases constituents were waiting for more than three weeks for letters to arrive.

"It's causing real anxiety," he said. "People waiting for important legal documents, banking documents, and, of course, responses from GPs and the hospital and many other documents and letters as well.

"It's not good enough, and I expect an improvement."

Last month Royal Mail said it would be taking on extra staff after complaints were raised by a number of MPs, including Mr Pritchard, Telford MP Shaun Davies, Helen Morgan in North Shropshire, and South Shropshire's Stuart Anderson.

In January, MP for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire, Mike Wood, logged 22 separate complaints from constituents about postal services.