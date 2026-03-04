I went behind the scenes at the Whitchurch canal collapse site to see how work is progressing two months after major incident

With restoration prep well under way at the site of the Whitchurch canal collapse, the Shropshire Star was invited for a tour, two months after the catastrophic breach.

Emergency services were scrambled to an embankment along the Llangollen Canal at around 4am on Monday, December 22, to reports of a hole emerging along the waterway.

The breach caused an estimated 100 million gallons of water to escape the canal and pour into neighbouring fields in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

Project manager Simon Harding at the site of the canal breach in Whitchurch on March 3

As a result two boats were pulled into the breach, another was left hanging precariously over the edge and several were stranded on the bottom of the drained canal bed.

Now, more than two months after the catastrophe, the boats have all been rescued and the Canal & River Trust has turned its attention towards the restoration.

But before the rebuild can begin in earnest, there are a few key obstacles.

In the next few days the team will launch a rescue operation to save the fish that may have been swept into the farmer's field next to the breach.