Major step forward for 350 homes near former Shropshire nursing home

A request to see if an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is necessary for the scheme on land adjacent to the former Cloverfield nursing home, off Chester Road. This will identify whether the project is likely to have significant environment effects.

The application states that it is for up to 350 dwellings, with associated access roads, gardens and parking.

No documents have yet been submitted.

However, it is on the same site where outline planning permission for up to 65 homes was granted three months ago.

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee considered that application by a group of developers on December 9.

A total of 22 objections were received by the council, with no submissions in support. Both the local councillor and Whitchurch Town Council were also against the scheme. However, despite this, planning officers recommended permission be granted, subject to a Section 106 agreement being secured.

There would be a single access point onto Chester Road that would serve the site, with pedestrian links created to the wider countryside.

The hedge lines and trees around the boundary would also be retained.

The highways department at Shropshire Council initially had concerns regarding the quality and width of the existing footway, the need for a suitable crossing point if adjacent development proceeds, and aspects of the indicative site layout, such as tandem parking and turning provision.

Additional clarification was sought on the removal of the existing farm access and the management of agricultural traffic through the site, while the consultee also highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to street lighting and the legal processes associated with any changes to speed limits.

However, following re-consultation, it was confirmed the proposed access point, including its arrangement and visibility, could be secured by a condition.

A new footpath would also be provided, with the scheme providing 15 per cent affordable housing – five per cent more than the required amount.

Although committee members said the speed limit on Chester Road needed to be assessed, they approved the scheme.

“We have to remember it’s an outline planning application,” said Councillor Mark Owen.