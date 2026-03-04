Police release CCTV image after theft from Shrewsbury opticians

West Mercia Police have released a CCTV image of a man they'd like to speak to after a theft from Martin Haynes Eyecare in Shrewsbury earlier this month.

Officers say the incident took place on Wednesday, February 11, at around 2pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers investigating a shop theft in Shrewsbury and would like to speak to the person pictured, as they may have information that can help with our enquiries."

Those with information are asked to call via 101 quoting crime reference number 22/12797/26.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to CrimeStoppers, online or by phoning 0800 555 111.